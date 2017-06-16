Steve Harris
Science Applications International Corp. has partnered with Dell EMC to integrate the companies’ business intelligence software and cloud migration service offerings.
SAIC said Thursday its Cloud Migration Edge services suite will incorporate Dell EMC’s Adaptivity platform designed to analyze an organization’s application portfolio and facilitate the decision-making process for technology investments.
“Our partnership with SAIC, centered on Dell EMC’s Adaptivity platform and SAIC’s Cloud Migration Edge, is designed to help our customers realize the benefits of cloud using a predictable, data driven and automated approach,” said Steve Harris, vice president and general manager of Dell EMC’s federal business.
“To truly achieve the efficiencies associated with IT and digital transformation, we believe our federal customers should take an application-centric approach and form a business partnership with companies that can provide innovation to accelerate time to value,” added Harris, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
SAIC will use Adaptivity to identify a cloud platform designed to meet clients’ metrics and requirements during the assessment and design phases.
Dell EMC to Integrate Analysis Tool With SAIC’s Cloud Migration Services Suite; Steve Harris Comments
Steve Harris
Science Applications International Corp. has partnered with Dell EMC to integrate the companies’ business intelligence software and cloud migration service offerings.
SAIC said Thursday its Cloud Migration Edge services suite will incorporate Dell EMC’s Adaptivity platform designed to analyze an organization’s application portfolio and facilitate the decision-making process for technology investments.
“Our partnership with SAIC, centered on Dell EMC’s Adaptivity platform and SAIC’s Cloud Migration Edge, is designed to help our customers realize the benefits of cloud using a predictable, data driven and automated approach,” said Steve Harris, vice president and general manager of Dell EMC’s federal business.
“To truly achieve the efficiencies associated with IT and digital transformation, we believe our federal customers should take an application-centric approach and form a business partnership with companies that can provide innovation to accelerate time to value,” added Harris, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
SAIC will use Adaptivity to identify a cloud platform designed to meet clients’ metrics and requirements during the assessment and design phases.