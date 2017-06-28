Bob Genter
Science Applications International Corp. has secured a prime position on a potential $2.5 billion contract for information technology support services to government agencies across the state of Maryland.
Bob Genter, senior vice president and general manager of SAIC’s federal civilian customer group, said in a statement released Tuesday the company aims to introduce advanced IT platforms to Maryland’s public offices through the contract.
The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract’s period of performance is for 11 years.
SAIC can vie for task orders to provide IT support in areas such as enterprise service provider management; information system security geographical information systems, software engineering and web and internet services.
SAIC Wins Spot on Maryland’s $2.5B Agency IT Services Contract; Bob Genter Comments
