Sentar Gets SPAWAR Task Order for Security Engineering, Software Devt Support

Sentar has secured a five-year, $9.9 million task order from the U.S. Navy‘s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific for security engineering, software development and technical support services.
SPAWARSYSCEN PAC awarded the order through the multiple-award Cyberspace Science, Research, Engineering and Technology Integration contract Sentar won a spot on in March, the company said Monday.
Sentar will provide full software development lifecycle support for the Naval Air System Command’s Condition Based Maintenance Plus systems and networks.
The company noted it will help develop and maintain CBM+ data availability, integrity and confidentiality as well as user authentication, authorization and non-repudiation under the task order.
Work will primarily occur in San Diego, California; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Charleston, South Carolina.
The effort is jointly-funded by NAVAIR’s Naval Aviation Enterprise Competency and VH-92 presidential helicopter program office.
