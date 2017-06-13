Dan Allen
Serco Group‘s North American subsidiary will perform supply chain management support for hazardous materials under a potential five-year, $101.5 million contract the Defense Logistics Agency awarded in May.
Serco Inc. will assist DLA’s distribution unit in planning, forecasting, data management, procurement, inventory, storage management and environmental reporting efforts related to hazardous waste disposal, the company said Monday.
Dan Allen, Serco Inc. chairman and CEO, said the company will provide technology platforms for DLA to manage hazardous materials and increase material availability through the contract.
“We are proud to have earned a new opportunity to grow our services portfolio,” Allen added.
The company will carry out the task at U.S. Navy fleet readiness centers located in California, Florida and North Carolina.
Serco Inc. to Help DLA Manage Hazardous Materials Under $101M Contract; Dan Allen Comments
Dan Allen
Serco Group‘s North American subsidiary will perform supply chain management support for hazardous materials under a potential five-year, $101.5 million contract the Defense Logistics Agency awarded in May.
Serco Inc. will assist DLA’s distribution unit in planning, forecasting, data management, procurement, inventory, storage management and environmental reporting efforts related to hazardous waste disposal, the company said Monday.
Dan Allen, Serco Inc. chairman and CEO, said the company will provide technology platforms for DLA to manage hazardous materials and increase material availability through the contract.
“We are proud to have earned a new opportunity to grow our services portfolio,” Allen added.
The company will carry out the task at U.S. Navy fleet readiness centers located in California, Florida and North Carolina.