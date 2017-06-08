Socrata has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization to provide its cloud-based Government Data Platform to public sector customers.
The company said Wednesday it achieved the FedRAMP authority to operate through the sponsorship of the Federal Communications Commission.
Socrata’s data platform works to provide an enterprise-ready environment to help agencies collect, manage, analyze and disseminate data internally and externally.
FCC uses Socrata’s offering to host consumer complaint, broadband survey and licensing data to the public as well as dashboards for internal tracking.
The FedRAMP ATO permits FCC to host sensitive workloads on the platform, including personally identifiable information and electronic protected health information.
Socrata Gets FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based Govt Data Platform
Socrata has obtained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization to provide its cloud-based Government Data Platform to public sector customers.
The company said Wednesday it achieved the FedRAMP authority to operate through the sponsorship of the Federal Communications Commission.
Socrata’s data platform works to provide an enterprise-ready environment to help agencies collect, manage, analyze and disseminate data internally and externally.
FCC uses Socrata’s offering to host consumer complaint, broadband survey and licensing data to the public as well as dashboards for internal tracking.
The FedRAMP ATO permits FCC to host sensitive workloads on the platform, including personally identifiable information and electronic protected health information.