SES has entered an agreement with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates to carry out a satellite life extension mission using an on-orbit refuelling spacecraft made by MDA’s Space Systems Loral subsidiary.
The agreement will make SES the first commercial customer of the satellite refuelling service and will allow the company to activate the service when needed, SES said Wednesday.
The contract includes an option for additional satellite life extension missions.
SES will also collaborate with Space Infrastructure Services to commercialize satellite servicing technologies.
SIS awarded a contract to SSL to design and develop a satellite servicing spacecraft as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites program.
The vehicle is slated for deployment in 2021 and will work to inspect, repair, relocate and optimize geosynchronous satellites as well as feature a refuelling payload to extend the life of satellites.
Space Systems Loral to Conduct On-Orbit Refuelling Service for SES Satellite
SES has entered an agreement with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates to carry out a satellite life extension mission using an on-orbit refuelling spacecraft made by MDA’s Space Systems Loral subsidiary.
The agreement will make SES the first commercial customer of the satellite refuelling service and will allow the company to activate the service when needed, SES said Wednesday.
The contract includes an option for additional satellite life extension missions.
SES will also collaborate with Space Infrastructure Services to commercialize satellite servicing technologies.
SIS awarded a contract to SSL to design and develop a satellite servicing spacecraft as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites program.
The vehicle is slated for deployment in 2021 and will work to inspect, repair, relocate and optimize geosynchronous satellites as well as feature a refuelling payload to extend the life of satellites.