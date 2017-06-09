Bethesda, Maryland-based cloud consulting and managed services provider stackArmor has met the requirements for a “Security Competency” designation under an Amazon Web Services partner network.
AWS has included stackArmor as one of ten initial security consulting launch partners for the former’s Partner Competency Program that works to help clients identify vendors that can help them integrate and implement cloud-based platforms, stackArmor said Wednesday.
StackArmor architects have supported the migration of Windows– and Linux-based workloads for multiple customers with the use of AWS services such as serverless architecture patterns designed to comply with various security standands.
Gaurav Pal, stackArmor CEO, said the company aims to help public sector, financial services, healthcare and nonprofit organizations address security and compliance goals.
AWS Security Partner Services include access and control, configuration and vulnerability analysis, data protection, governance, risk and compliance, infrastructure security, logging and monitoring, security engineering and automation services.
StackArmor Earns AWS Security Competency Status
