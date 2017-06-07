State Dept Requests Info on Proposed Innovation Platform & Toolkit

The State Department has begun to search for potential sources of services for a proposed platform and toolkit designed to support the deployment of innovative tools and practices across the agency.
A FedBizOpps notice posted May 26 says the department’s office of global partnerships wants data on potential vendors that can provide services related to hackathons, competitions, crowdsourcing, design thinking and roundtable discussions.
The agency also seeks contractors that can offer services for the development of incubators and accelerators that support startups, diplomacy labs or public-private partnerships that could help the department crowd-source foreign policy-related research as well as “Big Thinks” or knowledge forums that help institutions facilitate conversations on innovative concepts.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due June 12.
