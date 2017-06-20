Steve Rubley: Thomson Reuters, Vigilant Solutions to Combine Investigation, License Plate Recognition Platforms

Steve Rubley
Thomson Reuters will incorporate data from Vigilant Solutions‘ license plate recognition system into an online investigation platform designed to help law enforcement agencies locate assets, people and businesses of interest.
Thomson Reuters said Monday it will combine the CLEAR investigation software with Vigilant’s commercial LPR database that consists of more than six billion vehicle detections into a single platform.
CLEAR LPR will offer subscribers access to data on location history for license plates and help users link addresses of persons of interest to specific vehicle locations.
“We are pleased to be working with Vigilant to support law enforcement and their efforts to make communities safer,” said Steve Rubley, managing director of the government business at Thomson Reuters.
Rubley added the integrated offering will merge public records information and license plate data collected from multiple data sets.
CLEAR LPR subscribers will also have access to Vigilant’s LEARN investigative data platform that offers information about vehicle location, year and model search as well as suggests the best place to find a vehicle.
