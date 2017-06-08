StoneFly has combined its disaster recovery and backup tool with cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
The integration with AWS’ Amazon Glacier and Simple Storage Service as well as Microsoft’s Azure Government and public cloud platforms seeks to equip StoneFly’s DR365 disaster recovery system with repositories designed to secure data, StoneFly said Wednesday.
DR365 has a central console that works to help users manage backup operations for both virtual and physical systems, a backup engine designed to convert images into a virtual machine and allows users to choose between Microsoft’s Hyper-V and VMware’s ESXi as optional embedded hypervisors.
The hyperconverged backup platform supports physical-to-virtual, virtual-to-virtual, physical-to-physical and virtual-to-physical operations and has a virtual storage area network appliance that works to facilitate encryption, snapshot, asynchronous replication and campus mirroring functions.
Amazon S3 is an object storage cloud platform designed to help users retrieve and store online data, while Amazon Glacier is a cloud storage service that works to facilitate backup and data archiving operations.
Microsoft’s Azure Government works to support multiple hybrid settings for cloud and on-premise platform deployments.
StoneFly Integrates Disaster Recovery Tool With Microsoft Azure, AWS Cloud Platforms
StoneFly has combined its disaster recovery and backup tool with cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
The integration with AWS’ Amazon Glacier and Simple Storage Service as well as Microsoft’s Azure Government and public cloud platforms seeks to equip StoneFly’s DR365 disaster recovery system with repositories designed to secure data, StoneFly said Wednesday.
DR365 has a central console that works to help users manage backup operations for both virtual and physical systems, a backup engine designed to convert images into a virtual machine and allows users to choose between Microsoft’s Hyper-V and VMware’s ESXi as optional embedded hypervisors.
The hyperconverged backup platform supports physical-to-virtual, virtual-to-virtual, physical-to-physical and virtual-to-physical operations and has a virtual storage area network appliance that works to facilitate encryption, snapshot, asynchronous replication and campus mirroring functions.
Amazon S3 is an object storage cloud platform designed to help users retrieve and store online data, while Amazon Glacier is a cloud storage service that works to facilitate backup and data archiving operations.
Microsoft’s Azure Government works to support multiple hybrid settings for cloud and on-premise platform deployments.