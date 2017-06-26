Strategic Mission Systems has secured a seven-year, $73.1 million contract to provide national and nuclear communications support for the U.S. Air Force‘s fleet of E-4B command-and-control aircraft.
The Defense Department said Friday the contract covers management, engineering services, field service representatives, facilities operations and management, software engineering services and material support.
Work will occur at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; Richardson, Texas; and Midwest City, Oklahoma through June 24, 2024.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center received one offer for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and obligated $4.7 million at the time of award from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
E-4B is a military version of Boeing 747-200 and designed to serve as a command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, carry out emergency war orders and coordinate actions in case of a national emergency or destruction of ground C2 centers.
Strategic Mission Systems to Support Air Force E-4B Fleet Comms Under $73M IDIQ
