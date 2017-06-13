CenturyLink, ThreatConnect Form Managed Security Service Partnership

CenturyLink will integrate its managed security service offering with ThreatConnect‘s threat defense platform in efforts to help customers strengthen their cybersecurity posture.
ThreatConnect said Monday it seeks to help CenturyLink and clients implement or incorporate the SAP HANA-powered ThreatConnect platform into threat detection, protection and remediation operations.
CenturyLink works with customers to identify, block and mitigate security threats through security log monitoring, incident management and response support services.
Adam Vincent, ThreatConnect CEO, said the company’s platform helps MSS providers deliver customized processes and premium services on a single platform.
Tim Kelleher, vice president of information technology security services at CenturyLink, said ThreatConnect’s security orchestration tools help CenturyLink merge threat intelligence feeds from various commercial and proprietary sources into the CenturyLink MSS platform.
