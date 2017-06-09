The Transportation Security Administration has approved an automated screening lane system from Vanderlande and Optosecurity for operational readiness tests at category-X airports in the U.S.
The ASL system that combines Optosecurity’s eVelocity platform with Vanderlande’s SCANNOJET offering passed pre-approval assessments by the TSA’s innovation task force, Optosecurity said Thursday.
“We look forward to providing a new ASL option to U.S. airports and airline carriers,” said Andrew Manship, executive vice president of airports at Vanderlande.
Optosecurity President and CEO Tim Mathews said both companies aim to deliver a remote screening technology and a common user interface that will work to help TSA reduce training costs.
TSA OKs Optosecurity-Vanderlande Integrated Screening Platform for Airport Deployment
