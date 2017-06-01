Smiths Detection has received a $45 million order to supply the Transportation Security Administration with additional explosives detection systems for installation at various airports across the U.S.
The company said Wednesday that it will deliver 26 CTX 9800 DSi systems as part of the order with an option to provide 12 more EDS units to TSA.
Sally Nordeen, senior director of global EDS sales at Smiths Detection, said the company aims to help TSA defend travelers from potential security threats and increase safety of air travel.
TSA has ordered more than 1,300 CTX EDS systems from the company to date.
CTX 9800 is approved by TSA, the European Civil Aviation Conference and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Smiths Detection noted.
TSA Orders Additional Smiths Detection-Built Explosive Detectors; Sally Nordeen Comments
