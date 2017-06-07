The Transportation Security Administration will assess the effectiveness of a personal electronics scanner offering from San Diego, California-based One Resonance Sensors to detect explosives hidden in electronic devices.
ORS said Tuesday that TSA’s planned evaluation of the MobileLab ES inspection system comes after the Homeland Security Department has banned carry-on electronics on direct flights from several airports in North Africa and Middle East.
MobiLab ES utilizes radio frequency electromagnetic waves and works to help security personnel screen devices at gates and checkpoints for concealed threats.
DHS and the U.K.’s transportation department have assessed the scanner’s performance and conducted trials at two Middle Eastern airports.
ORS said an expansion of the electronics ban may affect weekly flights from airports in Europe and other regions.
TSA to Assess One Resonance Sensors-Built Electronics Scanner Tech
