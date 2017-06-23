UK Army Adopts Red Hat OS, Automation Tool to Facilitate Private Cloud App Deployment

The U.K. army has implemented Red Hat-built operating system and automation platform for its private cloud infrastructure.
The British army’s information application services group fielded the Red Hat Enterprise Linux platform and Ansible Tower by Red Hat in an effort to facilitate the deployment of applications and adoption of DevOps processes as well as address compatibility challenges with legacy stack, the company said Thursday.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s main stack has two application servers and five database servers that have a main clustered file system.
The army adopted Red Hat Enterprise Linux with the Resilient Storage add-on designed help users access the same storage equipment through the use of a clustered file system or shared storage over a network.
Ansible Tower is an automation tool that works to facilitate the installation of system configuration updates and patches Enterprise Linux OS in hours.
Joe Fitzgerald, vice president of management at Red Hat, said Ansible Tower seeks to help organizations deploy software, services and updates while eliminating downtime and reducing errors.
