Unisys’ PV Puvvada: Communication, IT Governance Key to Agencies’ Tech Modernization Efforts

PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys’ federal systems business, has said federal agencies should promote communication and reassess current information technology governance frameworks in an effort to advance technology modernization and comply with the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act.
Puvvada wrote in an FCW commentary piece published Monday that the re-evaluation of IT governance structures could help build up the “functionality of integrated program/project teams” that work to deliver products and services to external and internal clients.
“Highlighting IPTs within governance models will ensure that key stakeholders are brought together in a collaborative environment early in a program’s life cycle,” added Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
He also listed several best practices that chief information officers in the private sector implement to facilitate enterprisewide governance and those include adoption of shared services that seek to address duplicative efforts and the need to leverage relationships with service providers and vendors.
Puvvada cited several change management strategies that could help advance tech transformation efforts at agencies.
Those include investments in tactical and strategic communications, portfolio management, transparency, creation of liaisons with other units and leadership forums for CIOs, chief information security officers and chief technology officers, he noted.
