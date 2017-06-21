PV Puvvada
A new Unisys report has found that anxiety over internet security among people worldwide has surged more than other security concerns since 2014, MeriTalk reported Tuesday.
The 2017 Unisys Security Index is based on online surveys of at least 13,000 people in 13 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific on financial, personal, internet and national security issues.
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys’ federal systems business, said online security reflects an “existential crisis” and expects it to go past beyond national security as a concern among the public.
“I believe, in the longer run, internet concerns for the people will take center stage, because that’s a persistent issue,” added Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Internet security concerns such as hacking, viruses and online transactions showed a 33 percent increase in the security index, according to the index’s infographic.
Sixty-five percent of customers worldwide are concerned about identity theft, followed by bankcard fraud.
National security concern has climbed by 19 percent since 2014, the infographic added.
Unisys Survey Shows Increased Public Concern Over Cybersecurity; PV Puvvada Comments
