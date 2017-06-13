Vectrus, Inc. Named “Best for Vets” in 2017

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) was named in the “Best for Vets: Employers 2017” Military Times rankings.

To determine which companies should make the list, the Military Times conducted a rigorous survey to identify employers that support veterans and their families.

Over 35 percent of Vectrus employees have prior military experience, and Sr. Vice President and Chief Human Resources Office Frank Peloso says the company hopes to grow that number.

“We believe that veterans bring valuable experience and skills to our organization,” said Peloso, adding that they hope the award “gets the attention of those veterans currently looking to start a new career. Being selected for this ranking demonstrates our commitment to hiring veterans and their families.”