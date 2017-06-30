Veramine has received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate research and develop tools to strengthen the cyber defense systems of financial institutions.
DHS said Thursday the project falls under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program and aims to integrate moving-target defense, cyber-intrusion deception, isolation and containment technologies to secure financial networks.
The company will also develop a system to automate the collection of security events and detection of sophisticated attackers as well as facilitate rapid response to identified breaches.
SVIP uses “other transaction solicitation” authority to fund work of nontraditional contractors on the development of technologies designed to help address challenges in homeland security missions.
Veramine received a separate $149,979 grant in July to support the U.S. Air Force‘s cyber deception research efforts through the Small Business Innovation Research program.
Veramine to Help DHS Boost Cyber Defense for Financial Services
