A business unit of Verizon has received a $20.4 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to support a priority telecommunication service managed by the Department of Homeland Security‘s Office of Emergency Communications.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that Verizon’s business network services unit will continue efforts to complete the Phase 1 implementation of the Next Generation Network Wireless Priority Service Voice over Long Term Evolution subtask under the OEC’s National Security/Emergency Preparedness PTS program.
The service offers communications capacity and support routing alternatives for user organizations in the event of a critical situation via a public switched network.
DoD said the modification increases the total contract value to $75.9 million and the full obligated amount at the time of award is from DISA’s fiscal 2016 operations and maintenance funds.
Work will occur within the continental U.S. through July 20, 2018.
Verizon Unit to Continue Homeland Security Emergency Comms Support Under DISA Contract
A business unit of Verizon has received a $20.4 million contract modification from the Defense Information Systems Agency to support a priority telecommunication service managed by the Department of Homeland Security‘s Office of Emergency Communications.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that Verizon’s business network services unit will continue efforts to complete the Phase 1 implementation of the Next Generation Network Wireless Priority Service Voice over Long Term Evolution subtask under the OEC’s National Security/Emergency Preparedness PTS program.
The service offers communications capacity and support routing alternatives for user organizations in the event of a critical situation via a public switched network.
DoD said the modification increases the total contract value to $75.9 million and the full obligated amount at the time of award is from DISA’s fiscal 2016 operations and maintenance funds.
Work will occur within the continental U.S. through July 20, 2018.