ViON‘s Ascolta subsidiary and X-IO Technologies have partnered to offer a high-performance computing platform that will work to help enterprise clients manage large volumes of data for cyber and intelligence defense missions.
The partnership seeks to integrate Ascolta’s customer lifecycle services with X-IO’s Axellio platform, designed to support applications that process sensor-based data, ViON said Tuesday.
John Mansfield, senior vice president of strategy at Ascolta, said the joint offering is intended to help address a customer demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency computing platforms.
Axellio is powered by two central processing units with up to 88 cores, two terabytes of random access memory and 460 TB dual-ported, non-volatile memory express solid-state drive.
Ascolta will deliver lifecycle support from platform implementation to continued managed services to customers under the partnership.
ViON Subsidiary, X-IO Partner on High-Performance Computing Tech Offering
ViON‘s Ascolta subsidiary and X-IO Technologies have partnered to offer a high-performance computing platform that will work to help enterprise clients manage large volumes of data for cyber and intelligence defense missions.
The partnership seeks to integrate Ascolta’s customer lifecycle services with X-IO’s Axellio platform, designed to support applications that process sensor-based data, ViON said Tuesday.
John Mansfield, senior vice president of strategy at Ascolta, said the joint offering is intended to help address a customer demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency computing platforms.
Axellio is powered by two central processing units with up to 88 cores, two terabytes of random access memory and 460 TB dual-ported, non-volatile memory express solid-state drive.
Ascolta will deliver lifecycle support from platform implementation to continued managed services to customers under the partnership.