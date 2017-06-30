The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected a team composed of Xerox’s PARC subsidiary, Siemens, Georgia Tech and Michigan State University to build digital modeling tools designed to transform manufacturing processes through the TRAansformative DESign program.
DARPA’s TRADES program seeks to further develop computer-aided design software to fabricate complex objects through the use of existing manufacturing methods, PARC said Thursday.
Suraj Musuvathy, senior scientist at Siemens Corporate Technology, said the company and PARC will combine their knowledge of composite technologies and additive manufacturing with Georgia Tech’s CAD systems background and MSU’s experience in multidisciplinary optimization under the project.
Under the program, the team will develop a design model designed to manage object design complexity by 10 million times as well as explore automated manufacturability evaluation of structures and the design space that composites, layered manufacturing and architected materials offer.
Xerox PARC to Collaborate With Siemens, 2 Universities on DARPA’s Design Modeling Tool Devt Program
