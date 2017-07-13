The U.S. Air Force has awarded a potential $12 million contract to Honeywell International and a $15 million contract to United Technologies Corp.‘s Pratt & Whitney subsidiary to research, develop and engineer secondary power systems for multiple types of aircraft.
Both contractors will support efforts of the Air Force and U.S. Navy to optimize the safety, reliability and maintainability of secondary power systems, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
Pratt and Whitney will build a system to help power F-16, B-2, KC-135 and C-5M platforms and perform work at its facility in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Honeywell will produce a similar system at its Phoenix, Arizona, facility for use on F-16, A-10, B-1, B-2, C-130, C-5, E-3, F-15 platforms.
The Pentagon expects both companies to finish work by July 11, 2025.
The Air Force Sustainment Center is the contracting activity for the sole-source requirements contracts.
Air Force Picks Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney to Build Aircraft Secondary Power Systems
