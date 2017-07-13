Sierra Nevada Corp. has received a $41 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force to design, engineer, integrate and test an aircraft for the Airborne Mission Networking System.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that SNC will also provide non-recurring engineering support along with material, over and above, travel and data deliverables under the sole-source contract.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity and the service branch obligated $7.4 million in fiscal 2017 procurement funds and research and development funds at the time of award.
SNC will perform work in Centennial, Colorado and other locations within the continental U.S. to support installation and testing efforts at government facilities as part of the contract.
The Pentagon expects the company to finish contract work by Sept. 16, 2019.
Air Force Taps Sierra Nevada to Design, Test Mission Network Aircraft
