The U.S. Air Force will hold an industry day on July 20 in El Segundo, California, to update potential vendors on the acquisition strategy for the Phase 2 competition to produce up to 22 GPS III satellites.
The service branch said in a FedBizOpps notice published Monday the event also aims to seek industry feedback on the draft request for proposals in preparation for the final RFP to be issued in the fall of 2017.
The military branch would gather input on the draft RFP’s statement of work, program operating plan, work breakdown structure, contract data requirements and compliance documents, among other subjects.
The Air Force intends to award a fixed price-type contract for the Phase 2 competition in fiscal year 2018 to facilitate the delivery of the first GPS III satellite in 2025.
Bloomberg reported that Boeing and Lockheed Martin will compete for the Phase 2 GPS III program.
Air Force to Host Industry Day on Phase 2 Competition for GPS III Production
