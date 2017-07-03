Airbus DS Communications has formed a network solutions business organization that will be led by Jeroen de Witte and offer services intended to help public safety agencies adopt next generation 9-1-1 systems.
De Witte will serve as vice president of the newly established unit and oversee a portfolio of VESTA NG9-1-1 service offerings, Airbus said Thursday.
The 14-year company veteran most recently served as chief information officer of Airbus DS Communications and previously held the roles of VP and director of research and development.
Airbus defense and space segment introduced the VESTA suite in August as part of a push to help customer agencies implement 9-1-1 technologies.
Airbus DS Communications Forms Network Solutions Group Under VP Jeroen de Witte
