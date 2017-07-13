Airbus‘ helicopter manufacturing division has received a $35.2 million contract modification to sustain and provide logistics and parts support for the U.S. Army‘s UH-72 Lakota helicopters.
The Army has revised contract line item numbers to increase the number of total estimated flying hours and amount of funds for the flying-hour rate, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
Work will occur at an Airbus facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, through December 2017 and the full obligated amount is from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Airbus Secures Army Funds for Lakota Helicopter Sustainment, Logistics Support
