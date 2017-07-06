Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Thursday that it will create 1,500 full-time hourly associate roles at its first Utah fulfillment center in Salt Lake City.
“We are excited to continue growing our team with the first fulfillment center in Utah,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North American operations. “In Utah, there are already more than 30,000 authors, sellers, and developers growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services. This new facility will enable us to better serve customers and improve Prime membership benefits.”
Amazon employees at the 855,000-plus square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.
“We applaud Amazon’s decision to invest in Utah,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “The state of Utah’s talented workforce and business-friendly environment allows innovative companies like Amazon to thrive. Their investment in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant will be a significant economic driver to attract new high-paying jobs and diversify our economy.”
“We extend a warm welcome to Amazon and its new fulfillment center,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “We consider this a perfect pairing, as Amazon and Salt Lake City are both known for our customer service and ease of doing business. We are very excited for the 1,500 new full-time jobs Amazon will create in our community, and look forward to a long future of working together.”
The project is being developed in a partnership between Seefried Industrial Properties and an affiliate of USAA Real Estate Company.
Amazon to Create 1,500 Full-Time Jobs at New Salt Lake City Fulfillment Center
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Thursday that it will create 1,500 full-time hourly associate roles at its first Utah fulfillment center in Salt Lake City.
“We are excited to continue growing our team with the first fulfillment center in Utah,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North American operations. “In Utah, there are already more than 30,000 authors, sellers, and developers growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services. This new facility will enable us to better serve customers and improve Prime membership benefits.”
Amazon employees at the 855,000-plus square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.
“We applaud Amazon’s decision to invest in Utah,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “The state of Utah’s talented workforce and business-friendly environment allows innovative companies like Amazon to thrive. Their investment in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant will be a significant economic driver to attract new high-paying jobs and diversify our economy.”
“We extend a warm welcome to Amazon and its new fulfillment center,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “We consider this a perfect pairing, as Amazon and Salt Lake City are both known for our customer service and ease of doing business. We are very excited for the 1,500 new full-time jobs Amazon will create in our community, and look forward to a long future of working together.”
The project is being developed in a partnership between Seefried Industrial Properties and an affiliate of USAA Real Estate Company.