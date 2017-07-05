Applied Research Associates has received research and development task orders worth up to $49.5 million combined to provide hardware, software, prototyping sensors, modeling, testing and simulation training services to the U.S. Army.
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based ARA is scheduled to finish work July 2, 2022, the Defense Department said Monday.
The Army Contracting Command will determine funds and performance locations with each order.
ARA offers research, engineering and technical support services in the areas of civil engineering, computer software and simulation, defense and environmental technologies, system analysis, blast testing and measurement.
Applied Research Associates Lands Army R&D Task Orders
