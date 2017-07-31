ARCTEC Alaska, an ASRC Federal Primus–ATCO Structures and Logistics joint venture, will continue to help the U.S. Air Force manage a military radar system installed in Alaska under a $37.9 million contract modification.
The modification exercises a 12-month option under the company’s Alaska Radar System operations and maintenance contract with the service branch, the Defense Department said Friday.
ARCTEC was awarded a potential 11-year, $340 million contract by the Air Force in 2014 to support 15 radar sites that comprise ARS as well as the Regional Air Operations Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Work under the modification is scheduled to finish Sept. 28, 2018.
ARCTEC to Extend Air Force Radar O&M Support in Alaska
