Orbital ATK has received a five-year, $53.6 million contract modification to supply an undisclosed number of M1156 precision guidance kits to the U.S. Army.
The full obligated amount at the time of award is from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 “other” funds, the Defense Department said Thursday.
Work will occur at an Orbital ATK facility in Plymouth, Minnesota, and is scheduled to complete by April 27, 2020.
The company’s fuze-sized guidance kits are designed to be compatible with current platforms and projectiles as well as to reduce the risk of collateral damage.
Army Orders More Orbital ATK-Made Precision Guidance Kits
Orbital ATK has received a five-year, $53.6 million contract modification to supply an undisclosed number of M1156 precision guidance kits to the U.S. Army.
The full obligated amount at the time of award is from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 “other” funds, the Defense Department said Thursday.
Work will occur at an Orbital ATK facility in Plymouth, Minnesota, and is scheduled to complete by April 27, 2020.
The company’s fuze-sized guidance kits are designed to be compatible with current platforms and projectiles as well as to reduce the risk of collateral damage.