Artel has secured a contract of an undisclosed value to procure circuits for a global telecommunications network the Defense Information Systems Agency uses to facilitate information exchange among mission partners.
The company said Tuesday it will use full-duplex Layer 3 circuits in an effort to deliver a backbone service in support of the Defense Information Systems Network.
DISA awarded the order through the agency’s Global Network Services contract vehicle.
Artel maintains a portfolio of satellite and terrestrial network communications and infrastructure, cybersecurity, risk management, systems integration and information technology services.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company works with government and industry partners to help customers access and deliver content across multiple networks and IT infrastructure assets.
Artel to Provide Telecom Circuits for Defense Info Systems Network
Artel has secured a contract of an undisclosed value to procure circuits for a global telecommunications network the Defense Information Systems Agency uses to facilitate information exchange among mission partners.
The company said Tuesday it will use full-duplex Layer 3 circuits in an effort to deliver a backbone service in support of the Defense Information Systems Network.
DISA awarded the order through the agency’s Global Network Services contract vehicle.
Artel maintains a portfolio of satellite and terrestrial network communications and infrastructure, cybersecurity, risk management, systems integration and information technology services.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company works with government and industry partners to help customers access and deliver content across multiple networks and IT infrastructure assets.