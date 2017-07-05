AWE has selected digital technology firm Atos to support the installation of a supercomputer designed to validate nuclear warheads as part of a nuclear deterrence program in the U.K.
Atos said Monday its Bull Sequana supercomputer will work to help AWE assess the safety and reliability of Trident nuclear warheads through a science-based computational program.
AWE is managed by a consortium comprised of Jacobs Engineering Group, Lockheed Martin and Serco Group and contracted to produce and maintain nuclear warheads for the British navy’s submarines.
Pierre Barnabe, chief operating officer of Atos’ big data and security business, said Bull Sequana will support the U.K.’s efforts to comply with the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which prohibits nuclear emission.
The company won the contract after a competitive tendering process.
Bull Sequana is built with a direct-liquid cooling technology and projected to have a peak performance of 4.3 petaflops.
Atos to Install Supercomputer for UK Nuclear Deterrence Program
