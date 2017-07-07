An Independence-variant littoral combat ship built by Austal USA for the U.S. Navy has completed a maiden voyage from Mobile, Alabama, to a naval base in San Diego, California.
USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) underwent combat ship qualification trials, crew certification training and scheduled equipment and system checks during the vessel’s expedition, the Navy said Thursday.
Austal USA constructed and delivered the ship to the service branch in December as part of a $4 billion contract.
Giffords is the ninth LCS and the fifth of the Independence class to join the Navy fleet that includes USS Freedom, USS Fort Worth, USS Coronado, USS Jackson and USS Montgomery.
Austal USA-Built Giffords Littoral Combat Ship Completes Maiden Voyage
