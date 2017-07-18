Australia has picked two industry teams to compete for a program that seeks to expand and update the country’s networked simulation capability in support of virtual, live and constructive integration, Shephard Media reported Monday.
The Australian defense force downselected the consortia led by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for the JP 9711 Core Simulation Capability program.
Lockheed collaborated with NEC and Calytrix on the CSimC competition, while Northrop’s team members include DXC Technology, Cubic and CAE.
The JP 9711 CSimC project’s initial phase covers system development, core system verification, system integration as well as test and evaluation.
ADF plans to conduct another round of bidding process to select the industry team for the project’s second phase over the next year.
A consortium of Thales, General Dynamics and BAE Systems’ Australian arm also competed for the program’s Phase 1, the report added.
Report: Australia Downselects Lockheed, Northrop for JP 9711 Simulation Upgrade Project
