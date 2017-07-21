Australia’s GPS Cubesat Payload Deploys From Space Station Into Orbit

The International Space Station has delivered a cube satellite with a global positioning system payload, developed by Australia’s space engineering research center and the University of New South Wales, to orbit using a NanoRacks deployer.
The Australian defense department said Tuesday the Namaru GPS technology on board the U.S.-built Biarri-Point cubesat will support on-orbit research activities.
Australia’s defense science and technology group organized mission integration efforts for the GPS payload.
“[Namaru] is conducting a range of experiments aimed at increasing our understanding of outer atmospheric effects on small satellites and improving our situational awareness of space,” said Christopher Pyne, Australian minister for the defense industry.
He added the country’s 2016 defense white paper explains the applications of space-based technology in data collection, navigation, surveillance and communication activities of its military and coalition operations.
The Australian government has also invested $1.27 billion on defense industry and innovation programs in a push to address defense capacity requirements and transform ongoing R&D programs into new defense platforms, according to Payne.
