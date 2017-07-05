The Australian air force has flown the first upgraded BAE Systems-built Hawk trainer aircraft.
Updates to the aircraft include the replacement of two synthetic training tools and installation of three CAE-developed mission simulators as well as electronic warfare, simulated radar, traffic collision avoidance system and ground proximity warning equipment, BAE said Wednesday.
Upgrade work on Hawk planes is part of the Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program that seeks to facilitate training of pilots in operating fighter jets such as EA-18G Growlers, F/A-18F Super Hornets and F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
BAE collaborated with CAE and Cubic‘s defense applications unit to update the Australian air force’s fleet of 33 Hawk trainer aircraft.
BAE and technicians from the Royal Australian Air Force have completed upgrades on 12 Hawk planes and expect work to conclude by early 2019.
The Australian air force declared initial operating capability for the LIFCAP initiative during a ceremony held Wednesday at RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales.
BAE Hands Over Updated Hawk Trainer Aircraft to Australian Air Force
The Australian air force has flown the first upgraded BAE Systems-built Hawk trainer aircraft.
Updates to the aircraft include the replacement of two synthetic training tools and installation of three CAE-developed mission simulators as well as electronic warfare, simulated radar, traffic collision avoidance system and ground proximity warning equipment, BAE said Wednesday.
Upgrade work on Hawk planes is part of the Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program that seeks to facilitate training of pilots in operating fighter jets such as EA-18G Growlers, F/A-18F Super Hornets and F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
BAE collaborated with CAE and Cubic‘s defense applications unit to update the Australian air force’s fleet of 33 Hawk trainer aircraft.
BAE and technicians from the Royal Australian Air Force have completed upgrades on 12 Hawk planes and expect work to conclude by early 2019.
The Australian air force declared initial operating capability for the LIFCAP initiative during a ceremony held Wednesday at RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales.