BAE Taps 14 Firms for Type 26 Warship Manufacturing Equipment Supply Contracts

BAE Systems has awarded 14 companies contracts to deliver manufacturing materials to support production work on the first three ships as part of the U.K. government’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship program.
Thales and Tods Defence will produce sonar domes and towed array systems for the ships and Dent Steel Services will supply structural steel materials, BAE said Wednesday.
Other awardees include:
- Aeronautical & General Instruments
- Babcock
- Cathelco
- DCNS
- DESMI
- Ernest West and Beynon
- MacTaggart Scott
- MSI Defence Systems
- Renold
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Sauer Compressors UK
BAE’s maritime services business also secured a contract to produce the Artisan Radar 997 platform as part of the Type 26 project.
BAE expects the contracts to support approximately 550 U.K. jobs and bring the total investment in the country’s maritime supply chain to at least $646 million.
The contract awards came a week after BAE secured a potential $4.8 billion contract from the U.K. defense ministry to build the first three Type 26 warships.
