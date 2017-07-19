BAE Systems has received a $4.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to design a technology for submarines to detect other submerged vessels from a long distance.
The company said Tuesday it aims to create sonar technologies designed to maximize the detection range, identification and tracking capacities of submarines under the first phase of DARPA’s Mobile Offboard Clandestine Communications and Approach initiative.
“Advances in maritime technology are critical to the Department of Defense and an area where the U.S. military can continue to strengthen its advantage,” said Geoff Edelson, director of BAE’s maritime systems and technology business.
BAE also seeks to demonstrate its capacity to develop technologies that can support potential future combat scenarios through the MOCCA program.
BAE to Design Submerged Vessel Detection Tech Under DARPA Program
BAE Systems has received a $4.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to design a technology for submarines to detect other submerged vessels from a long distance.
The company said Tuesday it aims to create sonar technologies designed to maximize the detection range, identification and tracking capacities of submarines under the first phase of DARPA’s Mobile Offboard Clandestine Communications and Approach initiative.
“Advances in maritime technology are critical to the Department of Defense and an area where the U.S. military can continue to strengthen its advantage,” said Geoff Edelson, director of BAE’s maritime systems and technology business.
BAE also seeks to demonstrate its capacity to develop technologies that can support potential future combat scenarios through the MOCCA program.