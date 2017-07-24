A business unit of BAE Systems has secured a potential $50 million contract modification for phased maintenance availability of the U.S. Navy‘s dock landing ship USS Comstock.
BAE’s San Diego Ship Repair business will plan and execute depot-level maintenance, alteration and modification on LSD 45 to help update the ship’s military and technical systems, the Defense Department said Friday.
USS Comstock is built to transport sailors and combat equipment to various locations around the world as well as supports launch of assault landing craft and helicopters during amphibious operations.
The Navy obligated the full amount of the modification from its fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds and “other” procurement funds.
San Diego Ship Repair is scheduled to complete work in October 2018.
BAE Unit to Plan, Execute USS Comstock Phased Maintenance Under $50M Award
