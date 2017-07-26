Battelle Demos Anti-Drone Tech Platform at DoD Event

Battelle has showcased the features of its new anti-drone technology to potential buyers during the Defense Department‘s annual Black Dart event in Florida.
The nonprofit said Tuesday it has sold more than 200 units of the man-portable DroneDefender system to DoD, the Department of Homeland Security and international customers.
DroneDefender is equipped with radio control frequency disruption technology that works to incapacitate unmanned aerial system threats that linger around government buildings, gatherings of people and other sensitive locations.
“We know that the threat posed by nefarious UAS is constantly evolving and we have to adapt our technology to meet those new threats,” said Dan Stamm, a Battelle senior engineer and program manager.
Battelle aims to continually refine the DroneDefender technology in a push to help customers secure U.S. assets.
