The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has included Blue Marble Geographics‘ geographic information system and light detection and ranging module to the Corps’ list of accredited software products.
Blue Marble said Thursday its Global Mapper GIS platform and the accompanying LiDAR module can now be used by USACE military and civilian personnel worldwide.
Global Mapper is designed to provide extensive file format conversion tools, compressed ARC digitized raster graphic format support, terrain model creation, LiDAR post-processing, raster analysis, flood modeling, line-of-sight analysis and map publication support.
The software is currently used by customers from various sectors such as information technology, oil and gas, mining, civil engineering, government and the academia, Blue Marble noted.
Blue Marble’s Geographic Information System Joins USACE Approved Software List
