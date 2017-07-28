Boeing, Air Force, NAVAIR Put KC-46 Tanker Aircraft Through Electromagnetic Field Test

Boeing, the U.S. Air Force and the Naval Air Systems Command have collaborated on electromagnetic testing of a company-built KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft.
The team assessed the tanker’s capacity to operate through electromagnetic fields generated by radars, radio towers and other systems, Boeing said Thursday.
“The KC-46 tanker is protected by various hardening and shielding technologies designed into the aircraft to negate any effects on the aircraft,” said Mike Gibbons, Boeing KC-46 vice president and program manager.
Tests occurred on electromagnetic pulse and radiation facility pads at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland as well as the Edwards Air Force Base’s Benefield Anechoic Facility in California.
KC-46A is designed to refuel allied and coalition military aircraft that follow international aerial refueling processes and transport cargo, passengers and patients.
