Booz Allen Hamilton and Splunk have teamed up to offer an analytics-based cybersecurity service designed to help organizations detect and protect networks from potential cyber attacks.
The Booz Allen Cyber4Sight for Splunk service offering works to provide threat intelligence data to security analysts through the combination of analytics-based insights from Splunk Enterprise Security platform and intelligence data generated by Booz Allen’s Cyber4Sight threat intelligence platforms, Splunk said Tuesday.
The cyber intelligence service is built to provide users data on threat actors and their techniques through intelligence derived from at least 170,000 sources from the internet.
“As hackers continue to find new ways to break into networks, it is essential to use real-time threat data to identify and respond to incoming attacks,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of security markets at Splunk.
Booz Allen Cyber4Sight for Splunk seeks to help shorten the time that organizations spend to detect and analyze threat actors and attacks, Song noted.
Booz Allen, Splunk Partner on Cyber Threat Intell Service Offering
