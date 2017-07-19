Booz Allen Wins $50M to Help Army Manage Chemical Warfare Materials

Booz Allen Hamilton has won a potential five-year, $50 million contract to support a U.S. Army directorate focused on the assessment and destruction of recovered chemical warfare materials.
The company will provide program management, mission and operational support services to the Army’s Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work is scheduled to finish by July 12, 2022.
The Army Contracting Command received two bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract via an online solicitation.
RCMD maintains tools, tactics and technologies designed to assess and mitigate RCWMs around the U.S.
