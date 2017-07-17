Buchanan & Edwards to Provide IT Infrastructure Support to US Library of Congress

Buchanan & Edwards has received a contract to provide information technology infrastructure and integration services for the U.S. Library of Congress to support the federal institution’s migration to Microsoft‘s ServiceNow platform.
The library’s move from BMC Footprints to ServiceNow seeks to streamline and update its technology platforms, BE said Thursday.
Dennis Kelly, BE president and CEO, said the company will leverage its experience as a ServiceNow training and management services provider to help the library expand its technology capabilities.
BE will train up to 15 system administrators to support the migration work at the library.
The ServiceNow platform will work to help the library use analytics, request fulfillment, password reset and other IT modules.