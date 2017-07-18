Cambridge International Systems Awarded $343M C5ISR Support Services Task Order

Cambridge International Systems, Inc. (Cambridge) has recently been awarded a $343.3 million-dollar Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Support Services contract by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Program Support Center.

Cambridge will provide Department of Defense (DoD), Federal, and coalition sponsors with planning, analysis, organization, integration, and operation of current and emerging operational and system capabilities to achieve desired mission effects for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); information operations (IO); and enterprise information services (EIS.)

“Cambridge stands ready to partner with our valued customers to develop transformational strategies that deliver relevant and timely technological solutions to warfighters facing dynamic operational and security environments worldwide. We understand mission success is often dependent on agile and adaptive responses, and we are excited to have a contract that will allow us to provide C5ISR solutions that proactively drive leading edge technical innovation,” said Russel Thurston, Cambridge Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Solutions.

This work may occur in both CONUS and OCONUS locations including some areas which are remote, austere, and high-threat environments, a company press release states.

