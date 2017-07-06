Capgemini Expects to Hire Over 20,000 in India

The French IT services consultant company Capgemini expects to hire over 20,000 people in India, The Economic Times reported. The company has reskilled 45,000 employees as it moves toward automation.

“We are investing a lot of money in the development of training programs because automation and the integration of automation is leading to a lot of opportunity for our workforce,” said Christopher Stancombe, head of industrialization and automation for Capgemini.

Currently Capgemini employs approximately 100,000 people in India.

As automation and the use of artificial intelligence grow throughout the industry, many IT companies are hiring fewer people, reports the Economic Times. This is expected to increase as the use of robotics and machine learning become more prevalent.

0 0 0 Share this story...