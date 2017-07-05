Carnegie Mellon University has secured a $206,062 grant from the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate to build data and analysis platforms that can help cybersecurity researchers understand and mitigate cyber attacks.
DHS said Monday the grant was awarded through the department’s Information Marketplace for Policy and Analysis of Cyber-Risk & Trust project that seeks to coordinate and develop cyber risk data and information sharing tools, models and methodologies.
IMPACT works to encourage empirical data and information sharing between government, commercial and academic organizations in efforts to help address cyber risks and optimize infrastructure security.
The university will carry out work under an initiative titled “A Query-able Platform for Online Crime Repositories,” with a goal to deploy back end data-collection and front end web-based platforms that cybersecurity researchers can use to look up cybercrime information.
Erin Kenneally, DHS’ IMPACT program manager, said the department aims to provide “free access to voluminous amounts of empirical data related to online criminal activity that was collected over long periods of time.”
Carnegie Mellon University Secures DHS Grant for Cyber Data & Analysis Platform Devt
